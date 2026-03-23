The Laker News

Sports

Senior Pens trailing Bearcats in Hollingsworth Cup championship final

ByPat Healey

Mar 23, 2026 #East Hants Senior Penguins, #hockey, #Hollingsworth Cup, #Lantz, #NSSHL, #Truro Bearcats
The East Hants Sr Pens in game action, trail Truro 2-0 in the final. (Healey file photo)

LANTZ: The Truro Bearcats are halfway to the Hollingsworth cup after the first two games in the final against the East Hants Senior Penguins.

In game one, in Lantz, the Bearcats defeated East Hants 6-1. In game two, in Truro, it was the homeside shutting out the Pens 3-0.

In Lantz, Regan Spears, assisted by Will Thompson and Andrew Shewfelt, had the lone Penguin goal.

Bryan Gillis stopped 17 of 22 pucks in the loss. Jett Miller came on in relief stopping 13 of 14 shots.

In Truro on Sunday afternoon, Gillis stopped 28 of 31 pucks in getting tagged with the loss.

Game three in the best-of-seven series is set for March 27 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Game time is 7 p.m.

Get your tickets now at: https://www.showpass.com/east-hants-penguins-2025-2026/

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Admirals, Jr C Penguins championship final schedule announced

Mar 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

U18 Penguins teams lose semifinal games at Ettinger-Smith; Bedford captures banner

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

PHOTOS: U13C finish up; U15C, U18 get things started at Ettinger-Smith tournament

Mar 19, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Fraud awareness & prevention, human trafficking info session rescheduled to April 20

March 23, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants News

East Hants RCMP issues statement after rumours circulate of student bringing firearm to school

March 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Senior Pens trailing Bearcats in Hollingsworth Cup championship final

March 23, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Update: Cassidy Nickerson, wanted on a province-wide warrant, arrested

March 23, 2026 Pat Healey