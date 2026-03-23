Senior Pens trailing Bearcats in Hollingsworth Cup championship final

The East Hants Sr Pens in game action, trail Truro 2-0 in the final. (Healey file photo)

LANTZ: The Truro Bearcats are halfway to the Hollingsworth cup after the first two games in the final against the East Hants Senior Penguins.

In game one, in Lantz, the Bearcats defeated East Hants 6-1. In game two, in Truro, it was the homeside shutting out the Pens 3-0.

In Lantz, Regan Spears, assisted by Will Thompson and Andrew Shewfelt, had the lone Penguin goal.

Bryan Gillis stopped 17 of 22 pucks in the loss. Jett Miller came on in relief stopping 13 of 14 shots.

In Truro on Sunday afternoon, Gillis stopped 28 of 31 pucks in getting tagged with the loss.

Game three in the best-of-seven series is set for March 27 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Game time is 7 p.m.

Get your tickets now at: https://www.showpass.com/east-hants-penguins-2025-2026/