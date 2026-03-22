Admirals, Jr C Penguins championship final schedule announced

An offensive rush is created by an East Hants Penguin. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The schedule for the championship final in the N.S. Jr C Hockey League featuring the Admirals and your hometown East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins has been announced.

The best-of-seven series will see three sets of back-to-back games at each team’s rink, before games five, six, and seven (all if necessary) are played over a 48 hour or so span.

Game one in the series is set for the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportspelx on March 28.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

The teams load up for a rematch on March 29 at the Credit Union Centre in Kingston for a Sunday game. The game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Game three is back in Lantz on April 3 at the Igloo at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The fourth game is April 4 at the Credit Union Centre in Kingston. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

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Game five, if necessary, will be April 10 in Lantz.

Puck drop at the Keith Miller Arena int he East Hants Sportsplex is 8:30 p.m.

The teams will load up and regroup for a 5 p.m. game on April 11 in game six, if necessary. This game will be at the Kings Appledome.

Game seven, the winner take all game if necessary, is back on home ice for the Pens at the Igloo on April 12. It will have an 8 p.m. puck drop.

In the regular season, the Pens had the upper hand on the Admirals in the season series winning three times and losing just once to the club, who is based out of the Greenwood area.