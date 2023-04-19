Nobles, Christensen wrap up successful Nashville Spring Series

More than 10 teams from the Maritimes competed at Spring Nationals

NASHVILLE, TN.: Three local car racers, along with seven of their Maritime counterparts, wrapped up a successful US Legend Cars/INEX Spring Series in Nashville, presented by zMAX, last Saturday night.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction qualified third for the race on Friday night, but while a lap one incident took out 10 cars, there was an incident up front where another driver took the no. 24 and another top three car out.

That resulted in a did not finish placing for Christensen, a Georges P. Vanier Junior High student.

On Saturday, after practice and qualifying were combined, Christensen, driver of the no. 24 AME Contracting-Noble Grape-Brew HQ sponsored Legend, drove it from 12th to a sixth-place finish.

In the second Legend race, he started 11th and wound up with a seventh-place finish, capping off his Nashville racing experience.

Overall, he finished fourth in the points standings out of 34 Legend cars in the Young Lions division. It was also the first time he raced the Legend car.

Christensen is sponsored by AME Contracting; Noble Grape; Brew HQ; AMP Disposal; Enger Safety; MultiServe; Fall River Chiropractic Clinic; S.B Tire Craft; The Laker News; and Point Design.

Ayden Christensen with the winners trophy. (Submitted photo)

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River in the 8 was caught up in the lap one incident on Friday night, resulting in too much damage to his Brannen’s Service Centre-Danny MacPhee Carpentry-JayMac Heavy Equipment Repairs-sponsored Legend car.

He did not race in the doubleheader on Saturday but had good finishes at Highland Rim and gained valuable experience to take back to the season here.

Colton Noble, Dawson’s brother, capped off his Nashville racing in the 03 with a pair of top 10 finishes against 24 cars.

In the Friday night feature, Colton started in 23rd place and battled his way to an eighth-place finish avoiding some close calls in the caution-filled race.

On Saturday’s feature race, Colton grabbed a 10th place finish to head back home on a high note, hoping to carry the momentum back to the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends and Scotia Speedworld seasons.

Colton and Dawson are sponsored by: Brannen’s Service Center; Danny MacPhee Carpentry; JayMac Heavy Equipment Repairs; StreamLine Auto Service; C&D Bond Forestry; C.A. O’Brien Plumbing; M Noble Carpentry; Eric Noble Trucking; and Nelson Hill Tire & Repairs.

Other local racers including Lily Whynot; Owen Mahar; Chase MacKay; Caden Tufts; and Sam MacDonald, to name just a few, also raced in Nashville.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends kick off their season May 20 as part of the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour season opener May 20 at Scotia Speedworld.

The local weekly race season at Scotia Speedworld begins May 21 at 2 p.m.

CARSTAR Weekly Racing series action switches to every Friday night at 7 p.m. beginning May 26.

For more info see www.scotiaspeedworld.ca.