Nova Scotia’s second Veterinary Technician program launched by SPCA

The two-year Veterinary Technician Program prepares students for a career in the animal care industry. (NS SPCA photo)

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare is taking applications for the inaugural Veterinary Technician class expected to start this spring.

“The two-year Veterinary Technician Program prepares students for a career in the animal care industry,” said college vice-president, Marni Tuttle.

“Students will develop skills to assist veterinarians in treating animals by administering medications, testing blood and other samples, taking X-rays, administering anesthesia and monitoring patients during and after surgery.”

The program will take place at the newly renovated college in Burnside. Students will engage in in-class learning, gain hands-on experience, and complete 240 hours of a clinical internship.

Prerequisites for the program include a grade 12 diploma, adult diploma, or GED, as well as a recommended average of 75% or higher in each of the following courses: Grade 12 English, Grade 12 Academic Math or Pre-Calculus, Grade 11 or 12 Biology, and Grade 11 or 12 Chemistry.



“This is exciting growth from our veterinary assistant program, which we have been running for five years now, and will continue to offer,” said Tuttle.

“Having a second veterinary technician program being offered in Nova Scotia will make a significant impact on animal welfare in our region.”



Applicants can apply now at www.spcacollege.ca for an expected start date of May 2026 and graduation in June 2028.

The program is still pending approval from the Department of Advanced Education and Labour once the renovations are complete.