Pair of impaired driving charges laid against Dartmouth woman

URBANIA: East Hants RCMP have charged a Dartmouth woman with impaired driving following a collision on July 14.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said multiple officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in Urbania.

He said officers located the female driver who had crashed her vehicle.

“After showing gross signs of impairment by alcohol, she was arrested for impaired driving,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said she was subsequently brought to the Enfield RCMP detachment where she provided samples of her breath.

Tessa Landry, 45, Dartmouth, has been charged with impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Landry will appear in court in August to face the charges.