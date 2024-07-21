Fall River youth among three killed in Inverness County collision

MABOU: Three people have died, including a youth who called Fall River home, in a two-vehicle early morning collision on July 20 in Cape Breton.

RCMP’s Cindy Bayers said that at approximately 5:10 a.m., Inverness County District RCMP, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of a collision on Hwy. 19 in Mabou.

“RCMP officers learned that a Honda Civic and a Ford F-150 were travelling in opposite directions when they collided,” said Bayers.

Bayers said the occupants of the Honda Civic, two youths, both of Inverness County, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two family friends of one of the youths told The Laker News he was living with his family in Fall River, but initially from Inverness County. Police said the info they have on file indicated both were from the Cape Breton community.

He was reportedly going into Grade 12 at Lockview High this September.

A passenger in the F-150, a 71-year-old man of Utah, United States, suffered life threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by EHS where he was pronounced deceased.

The other three occupants in the F-150, also of Utah, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. It is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Hwy. 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time.

File #: 2024-1030124

