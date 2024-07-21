PHOTOS/VIDEO: LWF Hall renovation projects gets $384,000K federal support

FALL RIVER: Renovations are coming to the LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River) Community Hall.

The renovations come following an investment of more than $384,000 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The announcement was made by MP Darrell Samson at the LWF Hall on July 18 before a crowd of volunteers and members of groups that use the hall. It was held as Lions Wing night take out was ongoing inside.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Samson and LWF Firemens Association Board Chair Paul Adlakha, this project will not only allow the space to be used year round, it will also make the building more accessible and energy efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Renovations to LWF Hall will include the installation of energy efficient doors and windows, new heat pumps, improved insulation, and new rooftop solar panels.

This project will add fully accessible entrances, exits and washrooms to the Hall, and will connect the building to municipal water infrastructure, eliminating its reliance on well water.

This investment will ensure LWF Hall is more inclusive and accessible, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

The Laker News was there for a video story.

Here it is as shot/edited by Matt Dagley.

VIDEO

The representatives following the announcement. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Paul Adlakha, with the LWF Hall told The Laker News on July 20 that the funding for the project has come in many forms.

“This funding has been secured through a combination of existing Hall funds, a grant from the LWF Ratepayers Association, and ongoing support from Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon,” he said.

“In addition to supporting aspects of the LWF Hall Reno costs, Cathy and her husband Percy also provide significant volunteer time to support the LWF Hall operations exemplifying the extent the LWF Hall is part of the everyday life of this community. ”

The hall is expected to reopen AUG. 15 to the public, at a wings night event, said Adlakha, and just in time for the adult dance for Keloose on AUG. 16.

Quotes

“For almost 60 years, LWF Hall has been a staple in our neighbourhood, originally as a fire hall and now as a community hub.

The upgrades announced today will ensure that LWF Hall will help keep our community vibrant and engaged by continuing to host open and accessible community events, while reducing its environmental footprint and helping our country achieve our climate goals.”

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Thanks to this incredible program at Infrastructure Canada – the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program – we now have the ability to do a complete renovation the way it should be done – from the ground up with professional contractors.

The result will be exciting for the community – and plans are underway for a grand reopening later this summer. So please stay tuned!”

Paul Adlakha, Chair, LWF Firemens Association Board of Directors

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick facts

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.

It is supporting the Plan’s first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The federal government is investing $384,648 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the LWF Firemens Association is contributing $66,162 and the LWF Ratepayers Association is contributing $30,000.

A look at the former bays at the LWF Hall as they and the full building are being renovated, and is expected to reopen AUG. 15. (Dagley Media photo)