Reckless driving leads to impaired driving charge for Hubley woman

LANTZ: A Hubley woman’s alleged reckless driving caught the eye of an alert East Hants RCMP officer last week.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said an officer initiated a traffic stop on July 13 after witnessing a female driving her vehicle in a reckless manner.

“After making contact with the driver, a roadside screening device demand was made and the female driving failed,” said Const. Burns.

Subsequently arrested for impaired driving, the woman was brought to the Enfield Detachment where she provided samples of her breath.

Const. Burns said as a result, Hannah Mackay, 33, of Hubley, was charged with impaired driving.

Mackay will attend court in September.