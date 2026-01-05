PHOTOS: Metro West Force girls hit the ice at The Force Cup

A Valley Wild player (blue jersey) skates up the ice and away from a defender with Metro Wets Force Blue (red jersey) during Force Cup action in Bedford. (Healey photo)

BEDFORD-HAMMONDS PLAINS: Girls hockey took centre stage on the weekend at The Force Cup.

It was played at Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford and the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The timing couldn’t have been better with the U-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship set to take place in Sydney and Membertou, Cape Breton from Jan. 10-18. There are even a pair of tournament games scheduled for HRM.

At The Force Cup, girl hockey players battled it out. There are several on the MWF Blue and White squads from Middle Sackville, Beaver Bank, and Fall River areas.

The Laker News went in to cover U-11 C Division MWF Blue, and ended up covering MWF White too as they played right after on Saturday morning at Greenfoot Energy Centre.

In the U11 division, it was MWF White winning 3-2 in overtime over MWF Blue, who’s players just ran out of gas after playing a lot of hockey in a two day span.

A MWF Blue player goes for the puck as the Valley goalie scrambles to get in place to stop any shot. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

This MWF Blue player tries to skate as fast as she can towards the puck. (Healey photo)

Players on MWF Blue watch from the bench waiting their turn to get on the ice. (Healey photo)

Puck battle. (Healey photo)

Daphne Huska-Regular of MWF Blue winds up for the shot at the net. (Healey photo)

Player of the game from the CB Blizzard. (Healey photo)

A Valley player skates away from a MWF Blue player as teammates watch during game action. (Healey photo)

High fives after scoring. (Healey photo)

The puck is brought up the ice by a MWF Blue player who is chased by a Valley player. (Healey photo)

Evelyn Evong goes in on a breakaway for MWF White. (Healey photo)

Player of the game for MWF White. (Healey photo)

A MWF White player knocks the puck off the stick of a Cape Breton Blizzard during The Force Cup action. (Healey photo)

A Valley Wildcat player has her eyes on the puck as two MWF Blue players try to chase her down before she gets to it. (Healey photo)