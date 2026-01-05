PHOTOS: Metro West Force girls hit the ice at The Force Cup

A Valley Wild player (blue jersey) skates up the ice and away from a defender with Metro Wets Force Blue (red jersey) during Force Cup action in Bedford. (Healey photo)
BEDFORD-HAMMONDS PLAINS: Girls hockey took centre stage on the weekend at The Force Cup.
It was played at Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford and the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.
The timing couldn’t have been better with the U-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship set to take place in Sydney and Membertou, Cape Breton from Jan. 10-18. There are even a pair of tournament games scheduled for HRM.
At The Force Cup, girl hockey players battled it out. There are several on the MWF Blue and White squads from Middle Sackville, Beaver Bank, and Fall River areas.
The Laker News went in to cover U-11 C Division MWF Blue, and ended up covering MWF White too as they played right after on Saturday morning at Greenfoot Energy Centre.
In the U11 division, it was MWF White winning 3-2 in overtime over MWF Blue, who’s players just ran out of gas after playing a lot of hockey in a two day span.