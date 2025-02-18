PHOTOS/VIDEO: MP Samson, FRABA team up for Community Skate

LOWER SACKVILLE: The annual N.S. Heritage Day Community skate some a good crowd turn out on Monday morning.
The skate, put on at the Sackville Arena, was held as part of Sackville Snow Days.
It was sponsored and organized by Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson and the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA).
There was hot chocolate and timbits from the Beaver Bank Road Tim Hortons upstairs along with hot chili from the Sackville Seniors Club.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The Laker News stopped by to check things out.
Here’s our video story on the event.
Video by Matt Dagley
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: