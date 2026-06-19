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Police investigating a train-pedestrian collision

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ByPat Healey

June 19, 2026 , , ,
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

BEDFORD: A 24-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by EHS with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after a train-pedestrian collision on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been struck by a train near the 960-block of the Bedford Highway in Bedford.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two women were walking on the railway tracks when they saw an approaching train.

As they tried to move off the tracks, one of the women was struck by the side of the train.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #26-94275

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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