ELMSDALE: RCMP are investigation an incident of fraud against a local resident.

Cpl. Chatele Eagan, Team Lead – Watch 4 with East Hnats RCMP, said a resident of East Hants was defrauded $2,500.

That happened after the resident made a purchase through Facebook Market Place.

She said it is believed the seller’s profile was hacked, and his account was used to post the ad and message the buyer how to send them an e- transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tips for staying safe when purchasing items online.

Research the seller or buyer before any transaction

Meet in a public place for any exchange. Consider whether that location has close circuit cameras, like the parking lots of bigger box stores, gas

stations, or even a police station.

Trust your instincts. If the deal is too good to be true, it likely is. Scammers

will underprice items to lure buyers.

Do not send a deposit for high value items without confirming they are real.

Do not disclose personal information

Be aware of fake profiles. Review the seller/buyer’s profile

a. Check when the profile was created.

b. Review their Marketplace activity

c. Do they have any ratings?

d. Do they have any friends?

Use contactless pick up when possible

Keep transactions local

ADVERTISEMENT:

Did you know the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre collects information on the latest fraud trends?

As of December 31 st , 2024, 49, 432 Canadians have lost $638 Million dollars to scammers.

Check out CACF’s website where they list common fraudulent scams and learn how to protect yourself.

Anyone who suspects they have been the target of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the CAFC’s online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.