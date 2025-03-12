Province planning to fix area potholes within next month

ELMSDALE: The province’s Public Works department is aware of the big pothole that has formed by Elmsdale Lumber, an official spokesperson said.

Gary Andrea told The Laker News on March 10 that they have plans to fix the pothole that has had many writing about it and wondering who to report it to on local community page East Hants Wants To Know.

The pothole is at the entrance to the lumber yard, across from Pete’za Perfect on Highway 2 in Elmsdale.

“The Department of Public Works is aware of the potholes in that area and will carry out repairs within the next 30 days, depending on the weather.,” Andrea said in response to a query from us.

The Laker News inquired to see if we could get any information for residents on when a fix would happen.

He said that when it comes to pothole repairs, it is a year-round process.

“Because of the spring thaw, there tends to be more work this time of year and potholes are patched with cold mix or other means until a more permanent fix takes place during the summer construction season,” he said.

Andrea added that the provincial government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways and roads this year in the five-year highway plan.

The big pothole. (Healey photo)

Nova Scotians can report potholes by calling our Operations Contact Centre at 1-844-696-7737 or by email at dpw-occ@novascotia.ca.

Information on filing a claim for damage is available at: claim form_faq.pdf (novascotia.ca)

Claims must be submitted within 30 days of the incident.