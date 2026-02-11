Porter airline slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield after landing

(Discover Halifax Photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD: A Porter aircraft arriving from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax Stanfield Airport on Wednesday night as snow fell.

The plane became disabled after landing at Runway 14/32.

“As a result, Runway 14/32 is closed,” the airport said in a Facebook post.

Officials said that they were in the process of transporting passengers from the aircraft to the terminal building.

Runway 05/23 remains open for aircraft operations at this time.

Samuel Gaboury, a passenger on the flight, provided a little information. He also submitted two videos to the Laker news which we posted on our socials.

“We were on the tarmac for a good 2.5hr but they were very good at keeping everyone safe and calm.

“The response from first responders was also very impressive and well organized.”

He also said that everyone was safe.