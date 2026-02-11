Gillis urges motorists to be cautious around potholes on Old Sackville Road

Old Sackville Road is littered with potholes. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Councilor Billy Gillis said the potholes on Old Sackville Road are “atrocious.”

He has spoken with staff from HRM and they were to put up signs on Wednesday.

Gillis said the potholes are on the highest priority for repairs, which should take place soon.

He urged motorists to take caution when driving in the area.

Gillis also urged residents to will be putting up signs report all potholes to 311 by phone or email contactus@311.halifax.ca as potholes need to be reported and logged for repair.

“The more reporting the higher the priority,” said Gillis.

(Submitted photo)

Report any potholes to HRM 311. (Submitted photo)