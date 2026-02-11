The Laker News

Featured

Gillis urges motorists to be cautious around potholes on Old Sackville Road

ByPat Healey

Feb 11, 2026 #Councillor Billy Gillis, #HRM, #Old Sackville Road, #potholes, #Sackville
Old Sackville Road is littered with potholes. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Councilor Billy Gillis said the potholes on Old Sackville Road are “atrocious.”

He has spoken with staff from HRM and they were to put up signs on Wednesday.

Gillis said the potholes are on the highest priority for repairs, which should take place soon.

He urged motorists to take caution when driving in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gillis also urged residents to will be putting up signs report all potholes to 311 by phone or email contactus@311.halifax.ca as potholes need to be reported and logged for repair.

“The more reporting the higher the priority,” said Gillis.

(Submitted photo)
Report any potholes to HRM 311. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

Porter airline slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield after landing

Feb 11, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Police investigating impaired-driving related fatal collision in Digby area

Feb 11, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Strong cross-level collaboration between Wozney, Gillis, Clark benefitting Lower Sackville

Feb 11, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured

Porter airline slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield after landing

February 11, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Gillis urges motorists to be cautious around potholes on Old Sackville Road

February 11, 2026 Pat Healey
News

RCMP charge three people with multiple weapons offences

February 11, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Funding to help restore historic African Nova Scotian church as community hub

February 11, 2026 Pat Healey