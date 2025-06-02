SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a mixture of results for local race car drivers in the season opener of the Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour on Sunday afternoon at Scotia Speedworld.

Local drivers Gage Gilby of Enfield; Braden Langille of Shubenacadie; Marty Prevost of Fall River; reigning series champion Jarrett Butcher of Enfield (formerly Porters Lake); and rookie Alex Johnson of Oakfield hit the track in the 15-car field.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie is also racing, however a blown engine kept him from the opener.

At the end of the day, it was Cory Hall besting them all to take home the checkered flag in the no. 83 King Competition hot rod to win the Kenny U-Pull 150.

Ashton Tucker of Miramichi came second in the no. 2 and it was Pictou’s Austin MacDonald finishing third.

The Kenny U-Pull 150 top three – Cory Hall center the winner, Ashton Tucker left second place and Austin MacDonald third. (Healey photo)

The day started out great for Enfield’s Gage Gilby in the no. 25 CKG Elevator-Supplement King sponsored machine.

He won his heat race to put himself on the pole for the big race. That was an improvement over the practice where he was between sixth and eighth fastest.

Gilby led for almost 50-plus laps but mid race a battery issue forced him to the pits. That spoiled what looked like an incredibly good start to the 2025 season.

The team got him fixed up and back out there and he battled from 14th to 12th place finish three laps down.

He earned the Fivestar Hard Luck Award as a result but also had the fastest time on track to earn the Eastlink Fastest Lap Award.

Gage Gilby in the 25G leads Sam Rogers in the 0 out of turn two during a Kenny U-Pull 150 heat race. (Healey photo)

Meanwhile, Butcher came home in fourth place to begin defence of his championship won in 2024.

Jordan Veinotte (Porter’s Lake, NS) kicked off his season with a great run coming home fifth.

Gage Gilby and Hall won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races, putting them on the front row for the Kenny U- Pull 150.

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Cory Hall

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Ashton Tucker

QA1 Free Pass Award: Chris Hughes

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Tylor Hawes

Braden Langille no. 26 of Shubenacadie tracks down Austin MacDonald in the no. 13.

Langille brought home the Coldstream Clear Distillery no. 26 in sixth place.

Prevost drove the no. 11 BTP Construction hot rod to an eighth-place finish.

Johnson, in his debut, finished last in the field in the no. 80 M&M Sheet Metal machine.

The Traction Mini Stocks, who race every Friday as part of the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series, put on a great show for fans.

Kody Quinn (Glace Bay, NS) doubled and won both 20 lap features.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz drove the no. 08 Aerotec Engines-Jeremy Cowan Realty-The Laker News machine to victory in the 100-lap feature.

Joey Livingstone was second and Dylan Dowe third.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Petty International Raceway next Saturday, June 7th at 4:00pm for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150.

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour at www.maritimeprostocktour.com.

Alex Johnson in the no 80 and Gary Elliott in the no. 36 battle. (Healey photo)