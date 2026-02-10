Province, NSCC launch Institute of Skilled Trades

Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, left, speaks with Aaron Cathcart, a member of the NSCC carpentry faculty, and students following the announcement. (Province of Nova Scotia)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) are launching the Institute of Skilled Trades (IST) to provide students and apprentices with modern training and equipment to develop the skills employers need – today and in the future.



The IST and skilled trades training at NSCC will now be guided by an industry-led council that will help modernize and strengthen programming.

Its focus is on improving training quality, transforming learning environments and supporting more graduates and apprentices to meaningful, in-demand careers.



“Major investments in housing, transportation, defence, clean energy, manufacturing and infrastructure all depend on a strong, highly skilled trades workforce,” said Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“With the Institute of Skilled Trades, we’re raising the bar – becoming the best skilled trades training institution in Canada, aligned with industry, focused on alignment to critical workplace skills, and preparing people for rewarding careers that will power our province and our country.”



The new institute will be supported by a five-year, $25-million investment for new innovative equipment and tools to enhance classrooms, training and workshops across the province – allowing students and apprentices to better prepare for the latest job-site practices and emerging technologies.

Students in the NSCC carpentry program applaud the announcement of the Institute of Skilled Trades. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The IST will support training across construction, industrial and manufacturing, motive power and service trades. Industry representatives will shape programs to better align with today’s workplace requirements, evolving skill sets and labour market demand.



NSCC, as the primary training provider for the skilled trades, will continue to deliver the training through the IST, and the NSCC board of governors will retain full authority for governance and oversight.

Apprenticeship and occupational standards, certification and Red Seal requirements will remain the responsibility of the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency.



Initial trade and program reviews began in January.

Additional reviews are scheduled for priority programming throughout 2026.

Quotes:

“Skilled trades training has always been at the heart of what we do as a college. This new institute will draw key voices from industry directly into decision-making to ensure programming is even more closely tied to industry needs.

“There are tremendous opportunities for economic growth on Nova Scotia’s near horizon. Graduating students that are job-ready with the skills employers need, as they’re needed, supports student success and is a central part of delivering on our mission to build our province’s economy and quality of life through education and innovation.”

— Don Bureaux, President, Nova Scotia Community College



“Industry needs training that keeps pace with modern workplaces, technology and the skills we need.

“The Institute of Skilled Trades will bring industry, NSCC and government together in a more co-ordinated way, helping ensure graduates and apprentices are ready to succeed on today’s job sites and into the future.”

— Heather Cruickshanks, Chair, Institute of Skilled Trades council

Quick Facts:

– over the past year, the number of technical training seats at NSCC increased by more than 1,000, and pre-apprenticeship seats increased by 260

– motive power is the sector responsible for the repair and maintenance of motorized vehicles

– responsibility for NSCC transferred from the Department of Advanced Education to the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration in December to better align post-secondary training with workforce development and labour market needs

– theIST is designed to improve outcomes such as graduation rates and job attachment, apprenticeship progression and certification success

– equipment investments will be prioritized annually based on industry input, safety requirements and emerging technology