Air Transat, WestJet added to list of airlines suspending Cuba operations

A Westjet plane is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

CUBA: WestJet is responding to the developing situation in Cuba, the airline said in a statement posted to its website.

Aligning with our focus to put guests and crew first and protect the integrity of our operation, the WestJet Group has made the difficult decision to begin an orderly wind down of our operations to Cuba.

For all flights booked directly through WestJet, including UltraBasic, the following options are available:

Changes:

You may change to an alternate destination, without penalty. The difference in fare will apply, any residual funds will be refunded.

If you change to a different cabin, the difference in fare will apply. Any residual funds will be refunded.

Travel must be completed within 60 days of the original departure date.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cancellations:

Your flight will be cancelled automatically, and you will receive a refund to your original form of payment. You will receive a notification with additional information detailing how to initiate your refund.

For all WestJet Vacations bookings:

You may change your booking to an alternate destination without penalty.

Any difference in package cost will apply. If the package cost is lower, you will receive a refund of the difference.

If you would like to cancel your booking and request a refund to your original form of payment, please contact WestJet Vacations at 1-877-737-7001.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Temporary suspension of flights to Cuba until April 30, 2026February 09, 2026

February 9, 8:30 pm update

Air Transat will cancel and refund customers whose trip has not yet begun to their original method of payment.

Air Transat will set up repatriation flights to Canada over the coming days.

Due to a jet fuel shortage announced by Cuban authorities and the recent evolution of the situation, Air Transat is temporarily suspending all flights to Cuba until April 30, 2026.

Air Transat will contact all affected customers directly. We understand how important your travel plans are and sincerely apologize for this disruption.

Your trip has not yet begun

If your departure is scheduled between February 11 and April 30, 2026, your booking will be automatically cancelled and you will be refunded to your original method of payment on file. No action is required on your part.

Credit card refunds are generally processed within a few days, but depending on your financial institution, it may take up to two weeks for the amount to appear on your account.

ADVERTISEMENT:

You are currently in Cuba

We understand that this situation may beworrying and want to assure you that our top priority is bringing you home.

We are currently organizing a return plan to Canada, which includes regular flights as well as additional repatriation flights.

Should any changes occur, details about your return flight will be sent to you directly. Please check your emails and the Air Transat mobile app regularly for updates.

You can also rely on the support of our onsite representative teams and destination assistance at 00 80 04 24 33, available until your return home.