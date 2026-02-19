Rawdon man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle found abandoned

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A 58-year-old Rawdon man is facing a charge of impaired driving following an incident last week, East Hants RCMP said.

Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road in Rawdon.

“Our officers attended and located a man who was identified as the driver,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. MacDermid said officers believed the man to be impaired and he was arrested.

“Upon further investigation, drugs believed to be cocaine were also located,” he said.

The 58-year-old man from Rawdon is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.