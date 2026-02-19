Rawdon man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle found abandoned

RAWDON: A 58-year-old Rawdon man is facing a charge of impaired driving following an incident last week, East Hants RCMP said.
Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road in Rawdon.
“Our officers attended and located a man who was identified as the driver,” he said.
Const. MacDermid said officers believed the man to be impaired and he was arrested.
“Upon further investigation, drugs believed to be cocaine were also located,” he said.
The 58-year-old man from Rawdon is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.