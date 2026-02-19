The Laker News

East Hants

Rawdon man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle found abandoned

ByPat Healey

Feb 19, 2026 #cocaine, #drugs, #East Hants, #impaired driving, #RAWDON, #RCMP
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

RAWDON: A 58-year-old Rawdon man is facing a charge of impaired driving following an incident last week, East Hants RCMP said.

Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road in Rawdon.

“Our officers attended and located a man who was identified as the driver,” he said.

Const. MacDermid said officers believed the man to be impaired and he was arrested.

“Upon further investigation, drugs believed to be cocaine were also located,” he said.

The 58-year-old man from Rawdon is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

