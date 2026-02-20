Small-town Papillon chasing big North American title; helping future N.S. vet along the way

Maisie. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: A five-pound Papillon from small-town Nova Scotia is taking on thousands of dogs across North America, and the community is rallying behind her.

Maisie, a 10-year-old agility competitor owned by Ainsley Stapleton, is currently sitting in fourth place in the quarter-finals of the America’s Favorite Pet competition.

To advance, she must reach and hold first place by Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. Atlantic Time.

For Stapleton, the journey has meant far more than just votes.

“The biggest part has been the community support,” said Stapleton. “I’ve been caring for people’s pets here for over a decade, long before vet school, and many of the people voting are families I’ve known that whole time.

“Watching them rally behind her has meant a lot.

Maisie is competing against thousands of dogs across North America, and people here are really pushing to see her move forward.

Her story is one of resilience. As a puppy, she broke her leg and required a plate and screws to repair it.

Despite the setback, she returned to competition and built an impressive resume in agility and other dog sports, earning numerous titles along the way.

Over the years, she has also appeared in television segments and news features, becoming a familiar face to many.

Now, she faces her biggest stage yet.

If Maisie advances out of the quarter-finals, she would still need to win the semi-final round and then the finals — making this stretch a critical and highly competitive phase.

“It would be so meaningful to see a small Atlantic Canadian dog advance in a large North American contest,” Stapleton said.

The competition also carries added significance for Stapleton personally.

Becoming a veterinarian has long been her goal, and she is currently studying at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Prince Edward Island.

“Vet school is incredibly rewarding, but it comes with a significant financial commitment,” she said.

“Any winnings would go directly toward tuition and help me return to practice in the same community where I’ve spent years working with people and their animals.”

Stapleton plans to practice in Nova Scotia and complete a board specialty in small animal nutrition, while also pursuing research in that field.

“My plan has always been to practice in Nova Scotia,” she said.

How the community can help

Voting is free and can be done once per day at:

https://americasfavpet.com/2026/maisie-248d

Daily voting is crucial, as rankings shift constantly. Maisie must move from fourth into first place and maintain that position until the deadline.

Sharing the link on social media also helps attract new voters.

There are optional donation votes available as well, with proceeds supporting PAWS, a verified animal welfare organization that funds rescue and care programs — meaning supporters can help animals in need while backing Maisie’s campaign.

For now, Stapleton says the encouragement from home has already made the experience special.

But with just days remaining in this round, the small but mighty Papillon still has some ground to make up — and her community is doing its part to help her leap into first.