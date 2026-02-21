Masonic Lodge monthly book sale set for March 7 in Elmsdale

The Masonic Lodge monthly book sale is March 7. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: C W Saunders Lodge No. 125 will have its monthly book sale on Saturday, March 7.

It will be held at their lodge, located at 170 Hwy 214 in Elmsdale. It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are more than 60,000 hardcover books, softcover books, music CDs, magazines, and movie DVDs to choose from.

Hardcover books are only $2 and softcover books are only a buck.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The electronic media is priced similarly.

There is no credit/debit card terminals, so please bring cash.



Shopping bags are also recommended.

That’s because you will likely find a number of books or CDs/DVDs to your liking.