The Laker News

East Hants

Masonic Lodge monthly book sale set for March 7 in Elmsdale

ByPat Healey

Feb 21, 2026 #Book Sale, #books, #DVDs, #East Hants, #Elmsdale
The Masonic Lodge monthly book sale is March 7. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: C W Saunders Lodge No. 125 will have its monthly book sale on Saturday, March 7.

It will be held at their lodge, located at 170 Hwy 214 in Elmsdale. It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are more than 60,000 hardcover books, softcover books, music CDs, magazines, and movie DVDs to choose from.   

Hardcover books are only $2 and softcover books are only a buck.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The electronic media is priced similarly. 

There is no credit/debit card terminals, so please bring cash.

Shopping bags are also recommended.

That’s because you will likely find a number of books or CDs/DVDs to your liking.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants

Small-town Papillon chasing big North American title; helping future N.S. vet along the way

Feb 20, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Rawdon man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle found abandoned

Feb 19, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Information session on human trafficking set for Feb. 23 in Elmsdale

Feb 18, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured

From the Cruiser – Feb. 17, 2026

February 21, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Masonic Lodge monthly book sale set for March 7 in Elmsdale

February 21, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Fillmore calls for reductions to municipal wages and compensation of up to 7%

February 21, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Small-town Papillon chasing big North American title; helping future N.S. vet along the way

February 20, 2026 Pat Healey