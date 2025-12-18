The Laker News

RCMP continues targeted impaired driving enforcement

ByPat Healey

Dec 18, 2025 #impaired driving, #impaired driving enforcement, #N.S., #Nova Scotia, #PEI, #police, #RCMP
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia RCMP continues its targeted enforcement efforts to address impaired driving over the holiday season.

On December 6, as part of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, RCMP officers dedicated more than 783 hours to enforcement and education, conducting 65 checkpoints and checking 5,357 vehicles across the province.

The results are a stark reminder that drivers are still willing to take a risk by driving impaired:

  • Four Criminal Code charges for impaired by alcohol
  • three Criminal Code charges for Impaired by alcohol over 80mg %
  • one Criminal Code charge for impaired by drug
  • six provincial roadside licence suspensions (alcohol)
  • two provincial roadside licence suspensions (drugs)

“Every impaired driver we remove from the roadway could be a life saved,” says S/Sgt. Ben Parry, RCMP Traffic Services. “Our message is simple: Drive sober.”

RCMP officers will continue enhanced patrols throughout December to stop impaired drivers.

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver, use a taxi or rideshare, take transit or stay the night.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911 when it’s safe to do so and provide the vehicle description, licence plate, location, and direction of travel.

Let’s work together to make Nova Scotia’s roads safer for everyone this holiday season.

