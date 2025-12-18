Atlantic Canada Health Care Coalition Society’s gift to IWK Health shows the power of giving during the holiday season

The cheque is presented to the IWK Foundation. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The spirit of holiday giving was in the air at the IWK this week, as the IWK Foundation celebrated the generosity of the Atlantic Canada Health Care Coalition Society (ACHCCS).

Fern Tardif, Executive Director, ACHCCS, proudly announced their $20,000 gift—doubling their inaugural donation to the IWK last year and hoping to increase their donation again next year to continue to support the care the IWK provides to families across Atlantic Canada. Their gift will go toward the IWK Emergency Department Redevelopment.

“With over 325,000 members, we have families right across the Atlantic region who know first- hand what it means to need the IWK at some time in their lives,” said Tardif. “Supporting the exceptional work of the IWK truly extends the support we offer to our members, while also benefitting so many more families in the communities we serve.

“We’re proud to bring the power of our collective to help improve the health and well-being of Atlantic Canadians, especially at this time of year.”

Founded in 2008, the ACHCCS is the first coalition of its kind in Canada and each year more Unions are joining the Coalition. It currently has 91 member groups comprised of over 800 union locals representing over 325,000 members, retirees, and their families across Atlantic Canada. (Learn more: achccs.ca)

The IWK is an integral part of the region’s communities, caring for women, children, youth, and families across the Maritime provinces and providing specialty care to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

IWK Health is also home to the only emergency department in the Maritimes that specializes in the care of infants, children, and youth and is the only accredited Level 1 pediatric trauma centre east of Quebec.

A new IWK Emergency Department is being built to better meet the needs of the communities they serve. The timing of this redevelopment is critical, as the goal is to triple the size of the current emergency department as it continues to experience record-breaking numbers of patient visits.

The IWK Foundation is proud to be working with its community of donors—like the ACHCCS— to raise significant funds to purchase specialized equipment and support specific facility upgrades, enhancements, and research for the Emergency Redevelopment.

With input and consultation from families and communities, the IWK has considered every step of the patient’s journey including helping to address wait times, advancements in technology, enhanced privacy, confidentiality, infection prevention and control, and even lighting, colour, and sound. (Learn more: iwkfoundation.org/emerge)

“We are very thankful for the generosity and growing support of the ACHCCS, its members, and their families,” said Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation.

“The IWK Emergency Department Redevelopment is a huge project that relies on support from across our region and beyond.

“It’s very fitting that the ACHCCS has chosen to support this project, especially during this time of year, as they represent a true spirit of coming together to help their members and the larger community every day.

“Their support for this project will have an impact on families for years to come.”