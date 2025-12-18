Significant rainfall, high winds expected Friday into Saturday

Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

HANTS COUNTY: Environment Canada says there is significant rainfall expected during Friday as a storm system moves by the province.

The forecast as of 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 18 indicates that parts of central and northern Nova Scotia will see between 25 to 40 mm.

The system is to begin Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Rain and mild temperatures will lead to melting snow and minor runoff.

Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. Rainfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected due to rainfall amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Unseasonably warm temperatures and strong winds are expected across N.S.

Wind gusts are predicted to be as follows: southerly 90, except 110 km/h along exposed areas of the Atlantic coast.

Time span: late Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

Strong southerly winds will switch to the west Saturday morning and pick up in intensity during the day.

Strong winds may cause tree branches to break and damage utility lines.

Check transit, ferry, or flight statuses well in advance, as delays or disruptions could occur.

Secure loose outdoor items that could be blown around by strong winds.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm. For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.