RCMP say vehicle fire being investigated as possible arson

MOUNT UNIACKE: Police are investigating a vehicle fire as possible arson.

In a release, Cpl. Jared Ryan said East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the Mount Uniacke area on Feb. 2.

“When police arrived, the vehicle was completely destroyed,” said Cpl. Ryan. “However it is believed to have been a red Ford 150.”

He said the incident is suspected to be an intentional arson.

Anyone with information in relation to this vehicle fire is encouraged to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers toll free 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Firefighters with Uniacke and District Volunteer fire also responded to the vehicle fire.