The Laker News

Sports

REC girls off to regional soccer championships

ByPat Healey

Oct 28, 2025 #East Hants, #girls soccer, #Milford, #REC, #Riverside Education Centre, #soccer
The REC girls junior high soccer team. They're off to regionals. (Danielle Shreenan photo)

MILFORD: The Riverside Education Centre (REC) girls soccer team is heading to regionals today, Oct. 29.

The REC girls finished first in the league and faced off with Central Colchester Junior High in district finals on Monday at HERH in Milford.

The girls came out strong with Zoey Connor scoring the first goal to put REC up 1-0, before CCJHS tied it up five minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two teams battled hard the rest of the game before Aniah Belony scored the winner with a minute or so left in the game to secure the win and punch REC’s ticket to regionals.

The regional championships take place Oct. 29 in Oxford.

REC’s boys team was also playing on Monday but no information on their game was available when this recap was posted.

(Information in this recap was provided to The Laker News)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

N.S. U16 AAA: Armada rally to beat Kings in overtime

Oct 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Stewart, Jr B Pens blank Elks in NSJHL play

Oct 27, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Senior Pens rally with four straight goals in NSSHL victory over Pipers

Oct 27, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Sports

REC girls off to regional soccer championships

October 28, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

Lantz man charged with impaired driving, attempting to bribe officer after MVC

October 28, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Druhan leaves PC Party; to sit as an independent MLA for Lunenburg West

October 28, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

Photos/Video: Trunk or Treat at Beyond Indoor in Elmsdale

October 28, 2025 Pat Healey