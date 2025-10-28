REC girls off to regional soccer championships

The REC girls junior high soccer team. They're off to regionals. (Danielle Shreenan photo)

MILFORD: The Riverside Education Centre (REC) girls soccer team is heading to regionals today, Oct. 29.

The REC girls finished first in the league and faced off with Central Colchester Junior High in district finals on Monday at HERH in Milford.

The girls came out strong with Zoey Connor scoring the first goal to put REC up 1-0, before CCJHS tied it up five minutes later.

The two teams battled hard the rest of the game before Aniah Belony scored the winner with a minute or so left in the game to secure the win and punch REC’s ticket to regionals.

The regional championships take place Oct. 29 in Oxford.

REC’s boys team was also playing on Monday but no information on their game was available when this recap was posted.

(Information in this recap was provided to The Laker News)