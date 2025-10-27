N.S. U16 AAA: Armada rally to beat Kings in overtime

The puck is loose at the side of the net. (Healey file photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Zack Fougere was the Kings Hockey club’s nemesis on Saturday afternoon in Lower Sackville.

Fougere notched a hat trick, including the overtime winner with 3.5 seconds left, to propel his Basin Armada to a thrilling 4-3 victory over their HRM rivals the Kings.

The N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League game was played at the Sackville Arena, as a home game for the Armada.

The Kings got out to a 3-0 lead on goals by Mason Cole; Kade Romaine; and Matthew Thompson over the first two periods.

Assists went to Romaine; Ben Fraser; Jordan Jackman; and Ethan Lemoine.

The Armada began their hunt back in the third period with goals by Devin Debaie and then two from Fougere. He scored the OT winner with 3.5 seconds left according to the game stats info.

Assists were credited to Debaie; Owen Chisholm; Charlie Thompson; and Cooper Makinen.

It was a rough game with 86 penalty minutes handed out, 52 to the Kings Hockey club.

Alec Heughan-McLeod turned away 27 of 30 shots sent his way for the win, while Joe Saunders was tagged with the loss stopping 30 of 34 pucks.

The Kings are back in action when they return to Sackville Arena as the home team and battle the Valley Wildcats. Game time is set for 3 p.m.