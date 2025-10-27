The Laker News

Sports East Hants

Stewart, Jr B Pens blank Elks in NSJHL play

ByPat Healey

Oct 27, 2025 #Brookfield Elks, #Chris Caissie, #East Hants, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #NSJHL, #Payson Stewart
Payson Stewart turns a shot away. (Healey photo)

BROOKFIELD: Payson Stewart was solid in goal and the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Pengiuins picked up their ninth win in 11 games on Saturday afternoon.

The Pens defeated the Brookfield Elks 2-0 in the game played at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield.

Nick Morin and Nik Xidos had the goals for East Hants.

Assists went to Noah Comeau with two, while singles came from Stewart and Chris Caissie.

Stewart, of Wellington and a Lockview High alum, stopped all 16 shots he faced in the game.

Meanwhile, East Hants fired 35 pucks at Elks goalie Cole Echlin who was big in net for his squad.

The game was rather tame between the rivals with just six penalty minutes called, four to the Elks.

East Hants doesn’t have a home game this Friday night as they hit the road for a 2 p.m. game on Sunday Nov. 2 against Eskasoni Eagles at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial Arena in Eskasoni.

The Pens return home Nov. 7 at the Keith Miller Arena to host the Glace Bay Miners in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

