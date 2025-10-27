Senior Pens rally with four straight goals in NSSHL victory over Pipers

The Sr Pens in action against Truro. (Healey file photo)

TRENTON: Four unanswered goals over the final 22:34 lifted the East Hants Senior Penguins to their second win of the season, this one over the Shoreline Pipers from Pictou County.

The Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League game was played at the Hector Arena in Trenton, Pictou County.

The Pens scored the game’s first two goals before the Pipers rattled off three straight behind goalie Bryan Gillis.

That set in motion the rally for East Hants who never allowed another goal and turned the red light on four times for the 6-3 win.

Player of the game Jimmy Scullion and Ty Hunter each scored twice to power the offence.

Single tallies were scored by Will Thompson and Cedric Ralph.

Assists were credited to Thompson with three, and Scullion and Regan Spears with two apiece.

Contributing one assist each were Ralph; Matt Ryder; and Nick Goodwin.

Gillis turned away 33 of 36 pucks sent his way for the victory between the pipes.

East Hants peppered the Pipers goalie Andrew MacLeod with 56 shots, with him stopping 50 of them.

The Pens are back in action on Saturday night in a good old fashion Saturday night hockey match with rival Truro Bearcats.

The game will be the Pens home opener for the NSSHL season.

It will be played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are going fast. Get yours now at: https://www.showpass.com/east-hants-penguins-2025-2026