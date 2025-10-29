The Laker News

Sports

REC boys soccer off to regionals

ByPat Healey

Oct 29, 2025 #East Hants, #Milford, #REC boys soccer, #Riverside Education Centre, #soccer
The REC boys squad. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: The Riverside Education Centre (REC) boys soccer team have won the junior high championship for this district.

The squad went undefeated through the league’s regular season, and wont he semi-final 7-0 over Tatamagouche.

That sent them to the championship final.

In the final they eked out a 2-1 victory over Colchester Christian Academy to go to regionals in New Glasgow on Oct. 29.

No scoring info was available.

Team members include: Myles Aitken (grade 8); Hunter Boutilier (grade 8); Mason Boyd (grade 8); Nathan Castle (grade 8); Ashden Chisholm (grade 7); Kevin Cox (grade 7); Jeremy Dillman (grade 8); Ryian Dunbar (grade 8); Abel Hall (grade 8); Owen Keyes (grade 6); Nate Lutwick (grade 7); Tyler Munroe (grade 6); Dominic Ouellette (grade 7); Chase Ratcliffe (grade 8); Landon Reddick (grade 7); Jacob Rogers (grade 8); Jaxson Smith (grade 8); and Dexter Wilson (grade 8).

Information in this recap was provided to The Laker News.

