ATLANTIC MOTORSPORT PARK: Motorcycle racing fans get ready the 2025 race season kicks off this coming weekend at Atlantic Motorsport Park.

Racers from across N.S., N.B., and maybe even PEI will hit the rollercoaster in North Salem, outside Shubenacadie for round 1 action on May 24-25.

Some local riders from the East Hants area are expected to be among those contesting podium finishes in the Society of Atlantic Roadracing League (sARL) season opener.

The race card this weekend will see competition in Formula 46; Sportsman; Vintage Open; Amateur Sportbike; Pro Sportbike; Pro Superbike; Amateur Lightweight 400; Ex Lightweight 400; and Lightweight 250 AM-EX; and Amateur Superbike.

In just a couple weeks sARL will host round two in the Birdgestone Canadian Superbike championship, so this will be a good event for the locals to get the rust of and see where they’re at before the big guns come to town.

The Superbike championships are here at AMP from June 6-8.

Follow along for sARL official results at: https://www.atlanticroadracing.com/ and the schedule for the year can be found at: https://www.atlanticroadracing.com/pdf/2025%20sARL%20Schedule%20Final.pdf#zoom=100.