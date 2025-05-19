WEEKLY RACING SERIES: The green flag flies on 2025 season

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The green flag flew on the 2025 season Saturday afternoon at Scotia Speedworld, with drivers from Beaver Bank, Windsor Junction, and Nine Mile River garnering some key finishes.

The season opened with all divisions on the Bya Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series hitting the track across from Halifax Stanfield Airport for race action.

While the weather was cloudy and cool, with moisture coming in late in the card as the checkered flag neared for the completion of week 1, the racing was exciting for the fans that came out.

All race results listed below are unofficial until posted by the series/track.

In the Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero division, Jake Campbell took the win in the heat race, but it was Addison Veinotte driving the no. 11 Veinotte Motorsports bando to the Tire Man Victory Lane.

Veinotte bested Adlee Lively in the no. 15 and Campbell for the top spodium spot.

Sarah Vandenburg was fourth and Enfield’s Ben Turple in the no. 55 red machine rounded out the top five.

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 11 Addison Veinotte

2. 15 Adlee Lively

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 55 Ben Turple

Heat 1: 38 Jake Campbell

In the Outlaw Bandolero class, Ethan Hicken beat Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski to the checkered flag to secure the win for the King Competition racer.

Lily Whynot rallied back from a spin while she was eld to gain a podium spot, a great start for the Dartmouth racer in the no. 2.

Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews was fifth. Avery DeCoste was fourth. DeCoste won the heat race.

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 85 Bella Pashkoski

3. 2 Lily Whynot

4. 13 Avery DeCoste

5. 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1: 13 Avery DeCoste

Chase MacKay put the 71M out in front of the United Mortgage Alliance Legends and never looked back getting the first win of the new season.

Defending champion Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction came home second and Owen Mahar was third.

Christensen set a new track record in practice besting the one he set in 2024. He did a time of 15.390.

Mahar and Caden Tufts took heat race wins.

United Mortgage Alliance Legend Division:

1. 71 Chase MacKay

2. 24 Ayden Christensen

3. 66 Owen Mahar

4. 39 Chase Livingston

5. 9 Campbell Delaney

Heat 1: 66 Owen Mahar

Heat 2: 00 Caden Tufts

Ross Moore in victory lane. (Wingnut Productions photo)

It was Lake Egmont’s Ross Moore getting back on track to defend his 2024 Traction Mini Stock division title as he bettered 27 other drivers for the checkered flag.

Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner rounded out the podium in Pete’za Perfect no. 58. Chris McMullin was second.

Mitch Hopkins of Beaver Bank rounded out the top five.

Moore, Billy Wright, and Colin Matthews earned heat race wins.

The race marked the return of driver Marc MacMillan of Maitland to the division.

Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan also hit the track, but experienced mechanical problems so he put the car back on the trailer early in the race card.

Traction Mini Stock Division

1. 84 Ross Moore

2. 13 Chris McMullin

3. 58 Jamie Dillman

4. 45 Travis Keefe

5. 68 Mitchell Hopkins

Heat 1: 84 Ross Moore

Heat 2: 19 Billy Wright

Heat 3: 47 Colin Matthews

In a battle that could come down to one of the best races of the year—even though it was just week one—Dylan Dowe and Jeff Breen raced multiple laps clean side by side in the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman race.

It was Dowe in the PPM-sponsored no. 51 who bested Breen for the main feature checkered flag with Beanie on board.

Sheldon Pemberton in the no. 62 rounded out the podium.

Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River brought home the no. 8 machine clean in fourth place.

Driving for Lakeview’s Hailey Bland, who was away at volleyball nationals with the Dartmouth Sonics in Alberta, Chase MacKay kept the nose relatively clean on the no. 72 Sportsman hot rod and gained a top 10 finish at the checkers.

Breen and Dowe picked up heat race wins.

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman:

1. 51 Dylan Dowe

2. 66 Jeff Breen

3. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

4. 8 Dawson Noble

5. 01 Joey Livingston

Heat 1: 66 Jeff Breen

Heat 2: 51 Dylan Dowe

The Weekly Racing Series will kick off a double header weekend next Friday May 23 with the Pro Stock Tour in town for its season opener on May 24.

The green flag flies May 23 at 7 p.m.