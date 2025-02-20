SIPEKNE’KATIK: A Truro man and Sipekne’katik woman have been charged with drug trafficking, police say, following the execution of a search warrant in Sipekne’katik (Indian Brook).

On Wednesday Feb. 19, in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, the Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) of East Hants RCMP, assisted by Sipekne’katik RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence on Church St.

At the scene, officers safely arrested a man and a woman.

They located and seized a variety of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Kevin Dewolfe, 67, of Truro and Kaylyn Brooks, 36, of Sipekne’katik, have both been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

They were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on April 28.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-195794