U18 AA Rangers off to Atlantics after defeating East Hants

FALL RIVER: The Tri County U18 AA Rangers are provincial champions.

Tri County, with players from the LWF Baseball area among the roster, defeated East Hants 4-2 last weekend to capture the championship.

With the win, the Rangers will now advance to the Atlantic Championships.

The Atlantics will take place Labor Day weekend in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The final was a well-played game between the two rivals.

LWF Baseball wished to send a congrats to the players and coaches on the accomplishment.

No game scoring details were available.

Tri County leaves for Newfoundland on Aug. 29.