Vaughan takes checkered flag in Superior Foundations Sportsman 100

Matt Vaughan may have started 15th but he had no problem pointing the no. 08 to victory lane yet again, taking the Sportsman 100 on Friday night at Scotia Speedworld. Here he is on stage getting the winners trophy. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Matt Vaughan keeps on winning.

The Lantz driver wheeled the no. 08 Boston Pizza Antigonish-Aerotec Engines hot rod to the Tire Man Victory Lane in the Superior Foundations 100, presented by Bluenose Pools during Summer Clash 250 weekend on Aug. 8.

The day didn’t start off looking like Vaughan would continue his winning ways in the Sportsman circuit.

He was only able to do 15th place qualifying effort among the 25-car field.

But through the 100 laps, the car came alive, and he picked off car one by one until he got to the front.

Once there, he was gone and, on his way, to victory lane.

“I was a little nervous when we unloaded, the car wasn’t quite where I would have liked it to have been,” said Vaughan to The Laker News in Victory Lane.

“We stayed patient, and the race went in our favour and here we are.”

He said he was super stoked to be once again holding a checkered flag, running a limited schedule this summer which sees him only doing the MASS Sportsman series schedule.

Vaughan spoke about starting mid-pack when the green flag flew from Rob Bowness.

“The car’s pretty solid, it doesn’t move around a while lot,” he said. ‘We can pass pretty much where we need to, so it was rolling good.”

Vaughan hopes to build off this win into the final MASS Sportsman race in September at Riverside International Speedway, where based on points and car counts on race day he looks to just need to start to claim the 2025 MASS Sportsman title.

“We’ll try to carry this momentum over to there and get a win in the MASS Series season finale at Riverside,” said Vaughan.

Beaver Bank’s Phil Barkhouse Jr. was second and Andrew Lively third, unofficially at the finish.

Enfield’s Alex Johnson came home in fourth in the no. 14.

Johnson, Harry Ross White of Upper Kennetcook in the no. 18, and Jeff Breen took the heat race wins.

Hailey Bland of Lakeview brought home the no. 72 Dartmouth Metals/Veinotte Racing hot rod home with a top 15 finish.

The unofficial finish:

Superior Foundations Sportsman 100, presented by Bluenose Pools

1. 08 Matt Vaughan

2. 99 Phil Barkhouse Jr.

3. 25 Andrew Lively

4. 14 Alex Johnson

5. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

Heat 1: 18 Harry Ross White

Heat 2: 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 3: 66 Jeff Breen