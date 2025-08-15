Warford, Team N.S. girls baseball teammates set to make HERstory at Canada Games

Olivia Warford is set to adding a historic moment to her resume at the Canada Games. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Olivia Warford is set to add a milestone moment to her resume.

Warford, a Fall River resident, along with her Team Nova Scotia U16 girls baseball team will be making HERstory as baseball is part of the 2025 Canada Games for the first time ever.

The Lockview High student is one of four players from Fall River and the LWF and Tri County baseball systems who will be wearing the N.S. colours.

Ashlyn Day; Iris Long; and Georgia Hines are the other three from Fall River on Team N.S., coached by Dean Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Warford’s path to the N.S. U-16 team began when she was just four-years-old playing in the Novice and Rally Cap division with LWF Minor Baseball.

She has been part of the U-14 provincial female program since she was 10.

Warford suited up with the LWF Mystics in 2019 for the first ever U12 girls provincial championship in Antigonish.

The Catcher/pitcher who throws right and bats left was among the players on the first Tri County Rangers U-14 girls team in 2021 that finished second to Oxford.

She has played with the Rangers on the co-ed teams at U-11 AAA, U-13 AA and U-13 AAA teams.

Olivia Warford as a catcher. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Warford has been with the U-16 provincial female program since turning 12 and part of the U19/U21 program since she was 15-years-old.

At the U-14 Atlantics in 2023, Warford had the hot bat getting top offensive player in the tournament, where she was also named MVP.

She also finished second in the home run derby.

Warford has also represented N.S. across Canada at national championships in Summerside, PEI; Saskatoon, Sk.; and Calgary, Alta.

“I’m excited to get this opportunity and represent my province,” Warford said.

At the Canada Games, N.S. will play as follows:

Aug. 19 vs NL at 10 a.m. NT

Aug. 19 vs Manitoba at 7 p.m. NT

Aug. 20 vs PEI at 1:30 p.m. NT

Aug. 21 vs Saskatchewan at 1 p.m. NT.

It will be an off day for the ball players on Aug. 22.

Placement and playoff games will be Aug. 23 with the bronze medal and gold medal games set for Aug. 24, the last day of competition.