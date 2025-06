ELMSDALE: RCMP in East Hants are seeking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said RCMP are looking for a woman in relation to a theft from the NSLC in Elmsdale.

It is related to file number2025680855.

The suspect has purple hair and took two 1.75 litre bottles without paying

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

People can also provide the tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.