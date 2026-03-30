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ADVERTORIAL: What’s the Buzz info session on Buying, selling a home on April 7

ByPat Healey

Mar 30, 2026 #buying and selling homes, #Fall River, #home sales, #lawyer, #legala dvice, #LWF Hall, #Merida Law, #realty, #What's the Buzz
Merida Law is putting on a legal information session on April 7 on buying and selling homes at LWF Hall. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A local law firm is continuing its free series with legal information aimed at better informing residents of the area.

This time, the “What’s the Buzz” series, put on by the staff at Merida Law on Fall River Road, will be talking about buying and selling a home.

It will be held on April 7 at the LWF Hall, 843 Fall River Road. The session will start at 7 p.m.

Katie Brady, one of the lawyers who will be speaking, said she will touch on the extra costs to be aware of, like deed transfer tax, recording fees, surveys and title insurance. 

“We will talk about easements and other registered interests on property and how that might affect your enjoyment of the property,” said Brady.

“We will talk a bit about the process and what to expect on closing day.”

She said they hope to hold these free info sessions a few times a year. They are open to having people reach out with particular issues or topics that they want to hear about.

The event is free to attend and there is no need to RSVP.

By Pat Healey

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