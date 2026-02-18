Bedford man arrested for drugs, weapons offences, RCMP said

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 40-year-old man from Bedford is facing a slew of drug and weapons-related charges after being arrested by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment in Lower Sackville.

On February 16, at approximately 7:15 p.m., RCMP officers and EHS responded to a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block of Sackville Dr.

“Officers learned the man had spent about twenty minutes in a public washroom before being found unconscious in a Honda Fit,” said a spokesperson.

“Upon arrival, officers wakened the man and observed drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.”

The man was arrested, and a subsequent search of him and the Honda located a quantity of cash, drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, scales, plastic dime bags, and sensory-irritant spray cans.

Police said they seized the Honda for a detailed search under judicial authorization.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS and later released into police custody.

A 40-year-old Bedford man was subsequently released and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (two counts).

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing with support from the RCMP Synthetic Drugs and Scenes Unit.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-25964