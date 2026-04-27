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Brad Lawlor announced as Sport N.S. new Chief Executive Officer

ByPat Healey

Apr 27, 2026 #Brad Lawlor, #Halifax, #Leadership, #Nova Scotia, #Sport Nova Scotia, #sports
Brad Lawlor (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Sport Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Lawlor as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Lawlor brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the sport sector. He has served as Executive Director with Baseball Nova Scotia, Basketball Nova Scotia and Soccer Nova Scotia and most recently as CEO of Tennis Nova Scotia and the Sobeys Atlantic Tennis Centre.

Throughout his career, Brad has built a reputation as a strategic leader who brings people together, drives alignment and leads organizations through growth and change. He has consistently built strong teams and led initiatives that elevate performance, strengthen systems and position sport for long-term success.

“I’m honoured to take on this role and to work alongside the team at Sport Nova Scotia and its valued partners,” said Lawlor. “This opportunity feels like a full circle moment for me, having spent my career working across the sport system in Nova Scotia.

“I’m excited to work closely with Provincial Sport Organization leadership and key stakeholders as we continue to build a more unified and impactful sport system across the province.”

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As CEO, Lawlor will focus on strengthening system alignment, fostering collaboration among Provincial Sport Organizations and partners and advancing the role of sport as a key contributor to health, community development and economic impact.

“Brad’s experience, leadership and vision make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Paul Jewer, Chair of Sport Nova Scotia’s Board of Directors.

“We are confident that he will build on our strong foundation and help lead the organization and the sport system forward.”

Lawlor will start his new role in early June.

By Pat Healey

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