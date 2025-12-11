Burton named Nova Scotia’s 2027 Canada Winter Games Chef de Mission

Cathy Burton. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Cathy Burton has been announced as Nova Scotia’s Chef de Mission for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

Burton is a retired educator and school administrator with an extensive resume in sport. She has served as both the assistant and head coach of the Canada Games provincial ringette team in 2011 and 2015 respectively, as well as the manager of the Canada Games provincial women’s soccer team in 2017.

She has previously served Team Nova Scotia as the Chef de Mission at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta and most recently at the 2025 Canada Summer Games in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Burton has volunteered with the Women in Sport Mentorship Program, the Black and Indigenous Coaching Mentorship Program and has contributed more than 20 years to coaching in her community and with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

Quotes:

“It is a great honour to be able to support our coaches, athletes and managers leading up to and during the 2027 Canada Winter Games. I am proud and excited to lead our team to

success in Quebec City.

“After serving as the Chef de Mission for the 2025 Games in St. John’s, I’m thrilled to continue this journey and champion the heart, spirit and determination that define Team Nova Scotia.”

– Cathy Burton, Canada Games 2027 Chef de Mission

“The selection committee is pleased to welcome Cathy back to the role of Chef de Mission for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.

“With her deep commitment to sport and previous leadership experience, she has a proven ability to successfully inspire our province’s mission staff and athletes.

“We are confident that she will help create a very rewarding experience for everyone involved in the Games.”

– Luke Anthony, Nova Scotia Canada Games Management Committee Chair

“A former educator, school administrator with influence across multiple sports, Cathy continues to impact women in sport, mentorship and coaching.

“This is her third Canada Games as Team Nova Scotia’s Chef de Mission where she will represent the province in Quebec City’s Canada Winter Games.

“She is a true community leader who will inspire our Team Nova Scotia athletes, coaches and managers to achieve exceptional results.”

– Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

Quick Facts:

The 2027 Canada Winter Games will take place in Quebec City, Quebec from

hosting the 2013 Canada Summer Games in Sherbrooke, the 1983 Canada Winter Games in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and the first-ever Canada Games in Quebec in 1967. The competition is one of Canada’s largest multi-sport events, hosting more than

5,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers. Sport Climbing will be making its Canada Winter Games debut.