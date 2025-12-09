The Laker News

Sports

Potter named MVP for Lockview High Dragons football

ByPat Healey

Dec 9, 2025 #award winners, #Dragons football, #Fall River, #Lockview High, #Sam Lovett, #Tucker Potter
Tucker Potter was named Dragons football MVP. (Submitted/from Instagram)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons handed out their year-end hardware last weekend.

The award winners were posted on the team’s Instagram account.

This year marked a milestone as the team played their home opener and several other games on the new Turf Field at Lockview High in Fall River.

Awards were handed out to MVP; Rookie of the Year; Most Improved Player; Unsung Hero;Defensive Heart and Hustle; Offensive Heart and Huslte; Block and Tackle; Lineman of the Year; Defensive Player of the Year; and Offensive Player of the Year.

Winning the awards were as follows:

Tucker Potter as Team MVP.

Riley Skeete as Offensive Player of the Year.

Landon Felix as Defensive Player of the Year.

Cam Parks as Lineman of the Year.

Josh Richardson took home the Block and Tackle honours.

Sam Lovett won the Offensive Heart and Hustle award.

Jacob Leschied was the recipient of the Defensive Heart and Hustle award

Owen Paris won the Unsung Hero award.

Ryland Wall was deemed as Most Improved Player

Laidin Cornell won the Rookie of the Year award.

The Dragons landed several players as School Sport Nova Scotia Division 1 All Stars as well.

