Sr. Pens rally back to tie, fall short in shootout loss to Bearcats

Regan Spears (no. 7) of the Pens skates in towards the Truro net and goalie Matt Welsh with the puck. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Senior Penguins rallied back from a 2-0 deficit, but fell short in a shootout to rival Truro Bearcats on Saturday night.

The Nova Scotia Senior Hockey League game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

A large crowd was on hand to see the two storied rivals meetup yet again in NSSHL play.

Truro led 2-0 until the dying minutes of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants scored twice within a 1:01 span to even the game and force overtime.

Regan Spears at 4:11 and Andrew Shewfelt with 3:10 left in the final stanza had the tallies for the Pens.

Taylor Burke had two helpers, while single assists went to Cam Pound and Will Thompson.

Both goalies put on a great performance in net.

Truro’s Colby Lanceleve of Stewiacke had the shootout winner.

Matt Welsh earned the goaltending win stopping 53 of 55 shots sent his way while Jett Miller turned away 29 of 31 shots he saw.

The Pens are back in action at home on Dec. 12 when they face the Antigonish Bulldogs in a 7:30 p.m. start. They travel to Pictou for a game on Dec. 13 against the Pipers at Hector Arena at 7:30 p.m.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A Penguin is checked to the ice without a call from the officials during game play. (Healey photo)

East Hants captain Taylor Burke battles for the puck off a faceoff. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)