The following is an OP-ED from Premier Tim Houston. It was sent out by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

BY Premier Tim Houston

Nova Scotia is blessed to have some of the fastest, most consistent wind speeds in the world.

Harnessing wind can make Nova Scotia a clean energy powerhouse, bringing jobs and investments into our communities. That’s why we’re putting wind to work.

Onshore wind power is the main ingredient to green our grid. We have lots of it in place, and plenty more is coming. It will make Nova Scotia more energy secure by making us less reliant on imported energy. It will also help stabilize power rates from the mercy of volatile global fuel prices.

Right now, Nova Scotia is on the edge of a clean energy breakthrough. We’re already working toward licencing 5 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, with the first call for bids this year. For context, that’s more than twice the amount our entire province uses during peak demand.

There is potential for far more. Nova Scotia can produce up to 66 gigawatts – and produce 40 gigawatts reliably. These wind farms are expected to be built within the next 10 years, helping us tap into what is anticipated to be a $4.6-billion industry.

But why produce at least 40 gigawatts when we only need 2.4? The answer is export – and we can’t do that without a way to move it. We need a cable, ideally along a national energy corridor, to deliver that wind energy westward across Canada. We call it Wind West, and Nova Scotia’s Wind West project can produce energy that is equivalent to powering about 27% of the country’s needs.

This would make Nova Scotia an energy superpower.

By building Wind West, we can put our wind to work to fuel green hydrogen and battery plants, AI data centres, and the industries of the future. This will transform our economy, create jobs, and support families.

It would be a game changer.

My government is ready to invest. Private capital is ready to invest. Federal government support is also crucial. We are ready to build a self-reliant and prosperous future for Nova Scotia and Canada.

With strong partnerships, we can put wind to work to power our province and country. We will green our grid, create good paying jobs, and grow our economy. Together, we can make it happen.