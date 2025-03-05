Community-led clean energy projects get funding boost from N.S.

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia communities are making the province a clean energy powerhouse with help from the Low Carbon Communities program.



The program is supporting 27 clean energy, low-carbon projects in 2024-25.



“Nova Scotia communities are leaders in developing their local natural resources to cut their bills for power, heat and transportation,” said Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau.

“Through the Low Carbon Communities program, we provide the financial support communities need to get these great projects up and running to grow our green economy and help fight climate change.”

The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Cumberland campus is receiving $50,625 for a feasibility study on harnessing the local geothermal resource.Another recipient, the North Preston Medical Society, will use its $75,000 grant for the design and planning of a retrofit to cut energy costs at the North Preston Day Care Centre.Other projects explore potential for solar power, electric vehicles and chargers, district heating and more.Funding from the Low Carbon Communities program can be used for clean energy feasibility studies, designs, strategies and planning, education, engagement and initiatives that demonstrate positive and innovative clean energy solutions in Nova Scotian communities.Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a goal in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

The plan will help create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, switching to clean energy, creating a clean economy, making homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and helping Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.

“NSCC’s pledge to be net zero by 2050 underscores our commitment to reducing fossil fuel reliance and advancing renewable energy innovations.

“Thanks to the support of the Low Carbon Communities program, we’re taking meaningful steps to develop low-carbon building solutions to foster sustainability at NSCC Cumberland campus and the Springhill community.”

— Anna Burke, Vice-President, College Services and Strategy, Nova Scotia Community College



“This grant will provide the much-needed funds to assist with design work that will launch the North Preston Day Care into the construction phase of the building and make the deep retrofit of the North Preston Day Care a reality.

“It will help the society reach our goal of reducing the building’s carbon footprint, improving indoor comfort and air quality, and enhancing accessibility.”

— Stephen Cain, President, North Preston Medical Society

