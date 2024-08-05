Deagle Gammon seeking re-election, looking to make improvements to riding

WAVERLEY: Cathy Deagle Gammon has made it official – she will seek re-election to represent Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley on HRM Regional Council.

Deagle Gammon is one of three names on the ballot so far, as per HRM’s website for the constituency.

The Fall River woman, who calls the community home with doggie Charlie and Percy her husband, said her first term on council has been amazing.

“When I spoke with my councillor colleagues, we all agree it was an unprecedented term, with all of the events that faced our community, our district and municipality, and our province,” she told The Laker News over lunch at the Waverley Legion recently.

“If we can make it through this one, I’m sure the next one should be just a wee bit better, hopefully.”

Deagle Gammon said she feels she has been able to address the issues of the constituency in a timely manner.

“I have shown myself to be a good communicator. I have also shown myself to be a very honest communicator, which sometimes can be received in a very different way,” she said. “But I would say it is very much appreciated and the feedback that I have gotten so far is that people have felt that I have been doing a good job.

“There are the few that do not think that way, and I think that no matter what happens, you will always have people who will not be satisfied with what may not have happened.

“My job is to make sure the people understand why some things didn’t happen.

She used bringing transit to the community as one example.

“People want transit. I want transit, but the transit service boundary was not opened up,” she said. “We’ve used all this time to prepare ourselves for when it does open, and we have useful information to come forward, to make good requests, to see how we can extend transit into the Fall River area.

“That’s a biggie for the community.”

One of the first motions she made upon being sworn in was for the Turf Field project.

“To see that all happen and come together, that’s an accomplishment I’m very proud of,” she said.

Deagle Gammon said she is also pleased with some of the recreation and trail access that’s been able to happen, got some trails cleaned up. They also have a spot by Lake Thomas across from Shoppers Drug Mart where there have been benches put down for people to sit and enjoy the beauty and put their canoe/kayak in at.

“When I drive by and I see people sitting there enjoying the lake, putting their kayaks and canoes in it just makes me feel good,” she said.

“We’ve done a lot of work around green spaces,” she said. “One of the things that people sometimes don’t understand, and It is not as evident is just how large our district is.”

She mentioned some of the work done in the Musquodoboit Valley part of her riding which includes the park playground in Middle Musquodoboit; basketball court recapitalized in Meagher’s Grant; the playground at Carroll’s Corner Community Centre; just to name a few.

Deagle Gammon is also happy at the work she has done with nonprofits to get them connected to government programs and services.

“The rural recreation strategy has been penned and approved, and I’ve got a small working group that is really monitoring that to make sure rural recreation gets the attention that it needs,” she said.

“It becomes more about not what HRM offers as much as it is., what a community wants and how is HRM going to meet that need?”

“I’m very pleased around some of that.”

Deagle Gammon mentioned there is a request for water extension that needs to be looked at. That report, for the Schwarzwald subdivision area, will come to regional council in September.

“There are places around Fall River that are in a terrible position regarding water,” she said. “I would say there are families rationing water, who gets to take a shower, when do I do the laundry? We need to figure that out.”

She spoke about the lack of infrastructure in district one being an impediment to good development and proper development.

“I did feel that it was an accomplishment to make a pause on the Ingram drive development, for example, because it has no egress and there isn’t any infrastructure like transit, no sewer, those municipal services aren’t there and schools are full,” she said. “We want to grow, but you need to grow, and you need to have the infrastructure grow with you. We do not have that. That is a big issue.

“Now, the province has taken over some of those developments and designated them as special planning areas. Do I know that we need housing? Yes.

“In the theme of infrastructure, you look at the lights at Sobeys, you are going to put how many more cars into that intersection.

“Everybody is hoping that the Aerotech connector and the Burnside Connector are going to help, but time will tell.”

Deagle Gammon said that the wildfires in the summer of 2023 taught everyone a great deal about secondary egress.

“Residents are asking about an evacuation plan, especially in area with no secondary egress,” she said. “Definitely a priority is looking at evacuation procedures.”

Also, she is pleased with her leadership role to bring to HRM the Voluntary Vulnerable Persons Registry – taking care of our most vulnerable in times of crisis.

She feels whoever comes in as council after the municipal election in October will be doing so at a key time for HRM.

“I also think that whoever the new council is, it’s going to be a very unique time for the municipality,” said Deagle Gammon.

“I am excited and apprehensive about what that change that might bring. But that’s life.

“District 1 is by far the most diverse district both in geography and community needs. This term has prepared me well for one more term, as there is much to be done.”

Deagle Gammon is one of three seeking the seat. Chris Balcom and Angela Dennison are the others as of Aug. 5.