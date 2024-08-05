Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following is just a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

AMAZON SCAM

On July 26, East Hants RCMP were notified that a Nine Mile River resident was the victim of a phone scam.

The victim received a call from a female stating that they worked for “Amazon Fraud” and was told that their account had been hacked.

Convinced of the crime, the victim proceeded to send several thousand dollars via e-transfer to the unknown person before realizing that they were scammed.

The investigation continues.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACT TICKETS

Over the past week, East Hants RCMP members issued approximately 50 summary offence tickets or written warnings to motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The offences included but were not limited to:

operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device(cellphone),

speeding,

not wearing a seat belt,

no insurance,

no registration,

non valid inspection and

operating a motor vehicle with film tint to the left and right of driver.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: