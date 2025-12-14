East Hants provides short update on Shubenacadie cenotaph

The location on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie where the cenotaph will return to in 2026. (Healey file photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The Municipality of East Hants has provided a brief update with regards to the cenotaph on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie.

The update was posted on Dec. 10 on the municipality’s Facebook and website.

In it it says that council remains committed to returning the Shubenacadie Cenotaph to its original place in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Because of the current weather and the uncertain winter conditions, the work to put in a new base and move the statue back is now being planned for the first part of 2026.

The municipality understands the community’s eagerness to see the cenotaph back in place.

“We know the community is eager to see the monument returned and East Hants will continue to work closely with the contractor to relocate the monument at the earliest opportunity, while ensuring the work is done in appropriate weather conditions,” a spokesperson said.