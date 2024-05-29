RAWDON: East Hants RCMP are gearing up to hold an open house at the Rawdon RCMP detachment.

The event will take place June 25 from4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be similar to the one they held last summer outside the Enfield detachment.

Const. Preston Burns said there will be a free public BBQ, RCMP swag, and an appearance from Safety Bear.

People will also have an opportunity to meet East Hants police dog handler Richard Bushey with other demonstrations in the works.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said Const. Burns.

