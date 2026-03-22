The Laker News

Featured

Fall River snowboarder Leslie earns gold, bronze in Jr Nationals debut

ByPat Healey

Mar 22, 2026 #Fall River, #Jr Nationals, #Lockview High, #Rail Jam, #Samantha Leslie, #Sammie Leslie, #Slopestyle, #Snowboard, #Snowboard Canada
Sammie Leslie (middle) on the podium for gold in rail jam at jr nationals. (Submitted photo)

HORSESHOE VALLEY RESORT, ONT.: A Fall River snowboarder is returning from a national competition in Ontario with some extra hardware to show off.

Sammie Leslie competed at the Snowboard Canada’s Jr. Nationals at Horseshoe Valley Resort in Ontrario last week. The event ran March 15-17.

Leslie, a member of the Ski Martock snowboard team, made her debut at Jr. Nationals in two events. She competed in Rail Jam and Slopestyle.

In Rail Jam, Leslie, a Grade 9 student at Lockview High, grabbed the gold medal as the best in Canada.

Meanwhile, in Slopestyle she earned the bronze medal.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a couple of photos from Sammie in competition action that were sent to us here at The Laker News:

Sammie does a trick during the competition. (Submitted photo)
Sammie Leslie gets some air during the jr nats competition. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured

The force behind the Ettinger-Smith 2026 Memorial Tournament

Mar 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Environment Canada forecasting prolonged period of snowfall in parts of N.S.

Mar 21, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Creative road safety operations in Lower Sackville, Cole Harbour aimed at reducing high-risk driving behaviours: RCMP

Mar 20, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Column Columns

In Community: the hugs that change lives

March 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Fall River snowboarder Leslie earns gold, bronze in Jr Nationals debut

March 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

The force behind the Ettinger-Smith 2026 Memorial Tournament

March 22, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Admirals, Jr C Penguins championship final schedule announced

March 22, 2026 Pat Healey