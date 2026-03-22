Fall River snowboarder Leslie earns gold, bronze in Jr Nationals debut

Sammie Leslie (middle) on the podium for gold in rail jam at jr nationals. (Submitted photo)

HORSESHOE VALLEY RESORT, ONT.: A Fall River snowboarder is returning from a national competition in Ontario with some extra hardware to show off.

Sammie Leslie competed at the Snowboard Canada’s Jr. Nationals at Horseshoe Valley Resort in Ontrario last week. The event ran March 15-17.

Leslie, a member of the Ski Martock snowboard team, made her debut at Jr. Nationals in two events. She competed in Rail Jam and Slopestyle.

In Rail Jam, Leslie, a Grade 9 student at Lockview High, grabbed the gold medal as the best in Canada.

Meanwhile, in Slopestyle she earned the bronze medal.

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Here are a couple of photos from Sammie in competition action that were sent to us here at The Laker News:

Sammie does a trick during the competition. (Submitted photo)

Sammie Leslie gets some air during the jr nats competition. (Submitted photo)